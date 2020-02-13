



— A narcotics bust in El Dorado County led to the arrest of three people, two of which deputies say were the main source of three drugs to the area.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said a two months-long drug investigation ended on Feb. 11 when detectives served a search warrant at a Los Banos home.

The investigation determined that Los Banos residents Julio Chavez, 28, and Dennis Castro, 29, were the main source of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine into the county.

The sheriff’s office said detectives at the residence discovered Chavez and Castro were operating a meth conversion lab while a child, 12, was living in the home. Detectives seized 10 pounds of heroin, 8.5 pounds of meth, 5 pounds of cocaine, a loaded gun and $15,000 in cash. Detectives said the estimated street value of the seized drugs was $225,000.

Destaney Walker, 22, was located and identified as a third suspect who helped transport large quantities of the drugs. Walker was also arrested.