STAR TREK: PICARD

4TH EPISODE DROPS THURSDAY FEB. 13

CBS ALL ACCESS

Valentine’s Day Shopping/sale/custom arrangements

Shop for Valentine’s Day at Exotic Plants

EXOTIC PLANTS

916-922-4769

http://www.exoticplantsltd.com

IG and Twitter @EXOTICPLANTSLTD

Students of the Year website: https://studentsoftheyear.org/students-year-sacramento-0

– Campaign starts on Thursday, February 13 at 12:01 a.m. and runs until Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Grand Finale Celebration

– LLS Office – 916-929-4720

Bloom

https://bloomsubscription.com/

A limited number of Valentine’s Day bouquets are still available on our website.

Freestyle Clothing Exchange

VALENTINE’S DAY LOOKS UNDER $50

FREESTYLE EXCHANGE CLOTHING

10 Year Anniversary Celebration

February 15, 2020 9am to 4pm

Maidu Museum & Historic Site

1970 Johnson Ranch Dr Roseville, CA 95661

FREE

http://www.roseville.ca.us/museum

Cirque du Soleil AMALUNA

Shows Thru March 1

Tickets: 877- 924-7783

cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna

Jesse Bennett

INSTAGRAM – jb_pilatesmama

OccupyLove Foundation

http://www.olww.org