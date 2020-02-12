STAR TREK: PICARD
4TH EPISODE DROPS THURSDAY FEB. 13
CBS ALL ACCESS
Valentine’s Day Shopping/sale/custom arrangements
Shop for Valentine’s Day at Exotic Plants
EXOTIC PLANTS
916-922-4769
http://www.exoticplantsltd.com
IG and Twitter @EXOTICPLANTSLTD
Students of the Year website: https://studentsoftheyear.org/students-year-sacramento-0
– Campaign starts on Thursday, February 13 at 12:01 a.m. and runs until Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Grand Finale Celebration
– LLS Office – 916-929-4720
Bloom
https://bloomsubscription.com/
A limited number of Valentine’s Day bouquets are still available on our website.
Freestyle Clothing Exchange
VALENTINE’S DAY LOOKS UNDER $50
FREESTYLE EXCHANGE CLOTHING
10 Year Anniversary Celebration
February 15, 2020 9am to 4pm
Maidu Museum & Historic Site
1970 Johnson Ranch Dr Roseville, CA 95661
FREE
http://www.roseville.ca.us/museum
Cirque du Soleil AMALUNA
Shows Thru March 1
Tickets: 877- 924-7783
cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna
Jesse Bennett
INSTAGRAM – jb_pilatesmama
OccupyLove Foundation
http://www.olww.org