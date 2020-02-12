TURLOCK (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a Turlock student who was crossing the street.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Linwood and Lander avenues.

🚨 This AM a TJHS student was hit by a car at the intersection of Linwood & Lander. The driver did not stop. TPD, Fire, & EMTs responded. The student is alert and awake. He was transported to a local hospital to assess his injuries. Contact TPD at (209) 668-1200 with info. #TUSD pic.twitter.com/xn69Lr4AMp — Turlock USD (@TurlockUSD) February 12, 2020

According to the district, a Turlock Junior High School student was crossing the street to the bus stop near Cunningham Elementary when he was hit. The driver didn’t stop.

Turlock police, firefighters and an ambulance responded to the scene to help the student, who has been taken to the hospital. District officials say the student is alert and awake.

No description of the car that struck the student has been given yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Turlock police at (209) 668-1200.