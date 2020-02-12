



Looking to check out the best dance studios in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dance studios in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for dance studios.

1. Gymstars Gymnastics

photo: gymstars gymnastics/yelp

First on the list is Gymstars Gymnastics. Located at 1740 W. Hammer Lane, the dance studio, gymnastics and kids activity spot is the highest-rated dance studio in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp.

2. JuJu’s Onstage Dance Studio

Photo: juju’s onstage dance studio/Yelp

Next up is Anderson’s JuJu’s OnStage Dance Studio, situated at 526 W. Benjamin Holt Drive, Suite G. With four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the dance studio has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Arthur Murray Dance Studio

photo: arthur murray dance studio/yelp

Quail Lakes’s Arthur Murray Dance Studio, a location of the California chain located at 2233 Grand Canal Blvd., Suite 107, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dance studio and dance school 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews.

