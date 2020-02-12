STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two teenagers were killed after the car they were in crashed into a tree and burst into flames, authorities say.

The incident happened along Eight Mile Road, near Interstate 5, late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a sedan was driving erratically came off the freeway tried to pass traffic on the left, but it went out of control and crashed into a fence, light pole, then a tree before bursting into flames.

Officers say two of the occupants in the vehicle died on the scene. A third occupant was able to escape the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital.

All the occupants were male teenagers, authorities say, but the exact age was not given.

The names of the two teens who died in the crash have not been released at this point.