Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Question of the Day Pt. 2
Tina wants to know, who on staff would you let plan a trip for you?
6 hours ago
Local MLS Soccer Star Pt. 2
Julissa Ortiz is back with soccer superstar, Tommy Thompson as he prepares for the upcoming MLS season!
6 hours ago
Occupy Love Sacramento
Sabrina Silva was learning about a local program that’s helping kids across the world create their own music while also giving them the resources to shine!
6 hours ago
Sprint to The Slopes Pt. 11
We heard from the winners, so it was only fair we checked in on how Team Bob aka Team Tina, was handling the loss…
6 hours ago
Good Day Rewind (2/12/20)
In case you missed today’s show, here are some of the best moments! Watch Good Day tomorrow morning and don’t miss another funny or outrageous moment!
6 hours ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Wednesday's Show Info (2/12/20)
Tuesday's Show Info (2/11/20)
Monday's Show Info (2/10/20)
Sunday's Show Info (2/9/20)
Saturday's Show Info (2/8/20)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
On Air
Sprint To The Slopes!
February 12, 2020 at 2:26 pm
It was a full-blown race to the slopes this morning! Watch all of the action below!
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply