WEIMAR (CBS13) – A police chase in Placer County ended with an innocent person in the hospital on Tuesday, authorities say.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies were chasing a reckless driver near the community of Weimar yesterday when the suspect slammed into another car on the Weimar Cross Road overpass.

That suspect was arrested at the scene.

The person in the other car was hurt and taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this point.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect arrested.