VELENTINE’S DAY AT CAPITAL CONFECTIONS

TOWN AND COUNTRY VILLAGE – SACRAMENTO

http://www.capitalconfections.com

Baby Bump Budgeting

Plan For Child Care

Save For College

Get Life Insurance

Build An Estate Plan

https://www.bangerterfinancial.com/

Nā Maka

916-572-HULA (4852)

Nā Maka

https://www.facebook.com/namaka.sacramento

Instagram @namakasacramento

CUSTOMIZED SKATEBOARDS AT VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

http://VHS.egusd.net

3rd annual Vacaville Love Stroll

A complete list of participating merchants is on our website.

Tickets are $20 in advance / $25 Day Of

Tickets & More Information available at DowntownVacaville.com

707-451-2100

High-End Homes

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/4381-Berkwood-Ct-El-Dorado-Hills-CA-95762/95380452_zpid/

hellopuddin.com

@hellopuddin_chiaco

CPK Sweet Deal for Two

2/12 – 2/16; Dine-in only

$35

https://www.cpk.com/