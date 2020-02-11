



Looking to try the best boot camps in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top boot camps in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you need a good workout.

1. Crunch Fitness

Photo: crunch fitness/Yelp

Topping the list is a member of the Crunch Fitness chain. Located at 1155 E. March Lane in Tam O’Shanter, the gym, boot camp and cycling class spot is the highest-rated boot camp in Stockton, boasting four stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Camp Transformation Center

Photo: gonzalo h./yelp

Next up is Colonial Heights’s The Camp Transformation Center, situated at 2339 W. Hammer Lane. With four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, the gym, boot camp and weight loss center has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Orangetheory Fitness

Photo: orangetheory fitness/Yelp

Orangetheory Fitness, located at 6575 Pacific Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the boot camp, gym and personal training spot four stars out of 10 reviews.

