



The band Rage Against The Machine (RATM) has announced the “Public Service Announcement” tour that includes a stop in Oakland.

It’ll be the first time in over a decade the political rap/rock group has performed in Northern California. They made the announcement Monday, saying Run The Jewels will accompany their tour.

"PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT" TOUR Tickets go on sale Thursday February 13th @ 11am local time

RATM will play at Oakland Arena on April 21. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 13 at 11 a.m., right here.

The band went on a hiatus in 2011, but recently reunited in November for an international tour. The seven-month tour kicks off on March 26, 2020 in El Paso, TX and goes through Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Vienna, Austria.