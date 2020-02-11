EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials are investigating a possible predatory towing company in South Lake Tahoe.

Police are getting complaints of a company that is holding vehicles longer than necessary, which raises storage prices, and towing vehicles before they’ve been parked for the hour time limit.

The El Dorado County District Attorney said the complaints involved a tow company adding storage fees by not being available during business hours to return the vehicle and imposing unreasonable release requirements.

Most complaints involved vehicles that were towed from private parking areas near Heavenly Village.

If you believe you are the victim of a predatory tow company in South Lake Tahoe, please e-mail your story and contact information to: LMRoot@cityofslt.us. In the event the submitted information can be used to prove illegal business practices, the violating company(s) may be held civilly and/or criminally responsible.