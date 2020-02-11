LAKE OF THE PINES (CBS13) – A Placer County family has been reunited with their emotional support dog after it was stolen back in January.

Lucy the Labradoodle was reported stolen back on Jan. 16, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were told that a woman named Karla Guthrie had allegedly stolen the dog. Investigators soon found evidence that Guthrie had taken the dog and she was arrested on Jan. 24.

However, Lucy was still nowhere to be found.

But with the help of detectives and some Good Samaritans, Lucy was found about a week after Guthrie’s arrest. Lucy was at a home in the Nevada County community of Lake of the Pines – a house Guthrie was known to frequent, detectives say.

Guthrie, who had been released from custody after her court hearing, was at the home with Lucy. Deputies say thousands of dollars worth of property stolen from an elderly resident in the neighborhood was also found in the home.

Deputies arrested Guthrie again and Lucy was reunited with her rightful owners.

Guthrie was arrested a third time several days later on suspicion of receiving stolen property, deputies say.