PATTERSON (CBS13) – Deputies say a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a driver during a suspected road rage incident in Patterson has been arrested.

The incident started on Friday around 3 p.m. at the intersection of American Eagle and Sperry avenues. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect had pulled up behind someone at the stoplight and started revving his engine.

The suspect also allegedly yelled out of his window, then brandished two handguns.

Both cars then turned onto American Eagle Avenue and went all the way to the area of Creekside Middle School. In the school zone area, the suspect allegedly pulled up next to the other car and pointed a gun at the driver as he passed.

The other driver then pulled over, called 911 and told dispatchers about the unique license plate the suspect had on his vehicle.

Deputies were able to quickly run the plate and identified the suspect as 25-year-old Carlos Amezcua. They soon showed up at his home a few blocks away and arrested him.

One silver handgun and one black handgun, both matching the description of the ones brandished during the incident, were found at the home. Deputies say Amezcua was also apparently driving under the influence at the time of the incident.

Along with DUI and brandishing, Amezcua is also facing charges of possessing a firearm in a school zone and child endangerment.