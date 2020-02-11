



STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton say they have found the stolen truck they were looking for as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.

Officers found 57-year-old Mary Sellers dead inside her home on Village Green Drive on Friday. They say her front door was open and her pickup truck was gone.

SPD News: Villiage Green Homicide update

This morning, at approximately 6:47 a.m., the 2003 black single cab GMC stpside pick up license number 7D15224, taken from the Village Green homicide case, was recovered in the 1700 block of Stanford Ave. The truck was located burnt. pic.twitter.com/rRQpQFtrzF — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) February 11, 2020

Tuesday morning, police now announced the truck was found on Stanford Avenue off East Harding Way. It had been burned, officers say.

No other information about the case, including if police have identified a suspect, has been released at this point.

Police did release a vague description of a possible suspect earlier in the investigation.