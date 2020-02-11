



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – What began with a neighborhood complaint about a problem house led to the landlord’s conviction Monday on 16 felony counts of fraud, forgery and conspiracy. Raghvendra “Raj” Singh, 57, faces up to 13 years in state prison when he’s sentenced March 13.

Singh has a long history of buying properties and allowing them to become a nuisance – then suing anyone who challenges his bad behavior. A recent example is the house at 6136 Demonte Way in Elk Grove, which neighbors say became a magnet for drug use and prostitution.

Neighborhood watch captain Nate Champion led the effort to clean up the house and consequently became the target of a $90 million lawsuit filed by Singh. Others who’ve been sued by Singh claim he lies about having them served, which can lead to a judgment against them by default. Champion says that’s what happened in his case.

CBS13 has identified at least 30 properties owned by Singh and his wife, Kiran Rawat, under various names and many of them are the source of conflict with neighbors and code enforcement. In the most extreme case, a woman initially described as a squatter died in a fire in December 2013 in a boarded-up house owned by Singh at 4510 Stockton Blvd. in Sacramento.

Singh later admitted the woman was living there with his permission and paying rent.

Singh has occasionally been arrested, as he was in Mineral County, Nevada in 2014 for operating a commercial marijuana operation in a motel he owned across the highway from an elementary school. But the arrests had never led to a criminal complaint, until now.

Last summer, Singh was charged with multiple counts of filing false legal instruments – most of them related to the Elk Grove house. He has been held without bail since the June arrest.

During his trial, Singh insisted on testifying in his own defense, reportedly against the advice of his attorney. For two days Singh struggled on the witness stand to name the people who had prepared his legal documents and had sworn they had properly served his adversaries.

Singh’s testimony was often in conflict with what he’d said during the preliminary hearing last year, or what he’d told an investigator from the district attorney’s office.

Jury foreman David Ramos told CBS13 Singh made a grave mistake in choosing to take the stand.

“It was an error on his part and it was valuable to us in trying to come to the right verdict,” Ramos said moments after the verdicts were read.

Singh’s wife earlier pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in exchange for 60 days in the county jail. Her agreement calls for the couple to surrender seven problem properties to a court-appointed receiver.

Champion, the Elk Grove neighbor, responded to the news of Singh’s conviction by texting “our neighborhood feels vindicated.”