SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The memory of fallen Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan will live on at a local park.

On Tuesday, city leaders voted to rename the Woodlake Park Baseball Field as Tara O’Sullivan Memorial Field.

The 26-year-old rookie officer was gunned down last year while helping a victim of domestic violence get her belongings from a home.

O’Sullivan’s parents, Kelly and Dennis O’Sullivan, were present at the Sacramento City Council meeting on Tuesday and praised for their strength while grieving.

Officer O’Sullivan was a graduate of Sacramento State’s first Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars Program.