



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The memory of fallen Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan will live on at a local park.

On Tuesday, city leaders voted to rename the Woodlake Park Baseball Field as Tara O’Sullivan Memorial Field.

@SacPolice Officer Tara O'Sullivan was a champion for the north Sacramento beat she covered. Her name and memory will live on. Thank you @CM_AllenWarren, for bringing this forward. https://t.co/W6S0PJidxw — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) February 12, 2020

The 26-year-old rookie officer was gunned down last year while helping a victim of domestic violence get her belongings from a home.

Today, Sacramento Mayor & City Council announced the naming of the ball fields at Woodlake Park in the memory of fallen SPD Officer Tara O’Sullivan. 💙 Such a touching tribute to a fallen hero. #tarastrong #belikeTara #TaraOSullivan #sacpd #bethedifference #sacpdstrong pic.twitter.com/RFg8zvwPes — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 12, 2020

O’Sullivan’s parents, Kelly and Dennis O’Sullivan, were present at the Sacramento City Council meeting on Tuesday and praised for their strength while grieving.

Officer O’Sullivan was a graduate of Sacramento State’s first Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars Program.