



A teenager was arrested after Woodland police say he made a “string of very bad choices.”

On Sunday night a 17-year-old male went to a Woodland park with the intention of purchasing drugs from an unknown dealer, say Woodland police. The teen took his father’s loaded 9 mm handgun since he did not know the person he was buying drugs from.

During the alleged deal, the people selling the drugs pointed a gun at the teen, but were startled by someone walking nearby and ran away. The teen then reportedly jumped in his car and began chasing the suspects. During that time, he ran into a vehicle not related to the chase and left the scene, according to a Woodland Police Department statement.

Police say he returned to the scene of the crash and was arrested after officers found the gun inside the vehicle.

The teen was booked into juvenile hall on hit and run and numerous gun-related charges.

Police remind gun owners to keep guns away from those not able to handle them responsibly.