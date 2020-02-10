



Shopping for women’s clothing supplies?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top women’s clothing spots around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for new clothes.

1. Article Consignment Boutique

First on the list is Article Consignment Boutique. Located at 706 56th St., Suite 100 in East Sacramento, the vintage and consignment clothing spot is the highest-rated women’s clothing spot in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp.

2. Heart Clothing Boutique

Next up is Midtown’s Heart Clothing Boutique, situated at 1903 Capitol Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp, the women’s clothing spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. RIRE Boutique

Midtown’s RIRE Boutique, located at 2522 J St., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the women’s clothing and jewelry spot, which offers accessories and more, five stars out of 41 reviews.

4. Krazy Mary’s

Finally, there’s Krazy Mary’s, an East Sacramento favorite with 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews. Stop by 3230 Folsom Blvd. to hit up the women’s clothing spot next time you’re looking.

