



Firefighters in Suisun City say a fire that occurred in a dumpster over the weekend was intentionally set.

On Sunday at 10:42 p.m., Suisun City Fire Department crews were called out to a vegetation fire in the area of Walnut and School streets. When they arrived, firefighters found a large fire inside of a dumpster. A suspicious burn pattern and blue flames could be seen burning below the dumpster, say firefighters.

Arson Investigators analyzed the scene using a hydrocarbon detector and reportedly found that accelerants were possibly used at the scene.

The fire has been ruled as a possible Arson. Authorities are reviewing surveillance video near the dumpster to see if it offers any clues pointing towards a suspect.

Anyone with any possible information is urged to contact the Suisun City Fire Department.