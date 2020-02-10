SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – Authorities were able to find a vehicle stolen from the parking lot of a Calaveras County hospital over the weekend.

On February 8, 2020, at about 2:30 a.m. a person left the Mark Twain Hospital and noticed their vehicle was missing from a parking stall. They called the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol to report the theft. Only 10 minutes later, sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle near the Mobil Gas Station on Vista Del Lago Road in Valley Springs, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Deputies detained the driver, 42-year-old male Jamey Lynn Maroney of San Andreas. A CHP officer arrived and continued the investigation. Maroney was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property. He is being held in the Calaveras County Jail with a bail of $25,000.00.

The case is ongoing.