SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – While having a romantic, candle-lit night dinner is what some people have in mind this Valentine’s Day, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea — that’s why SMUD is asking people to be responsible with their metal helium-filled balloons.

Balloons can add fun to special days like Valentine’s Day, but when they drift into overhead power lines, they can cause major problems and cause residences and businesses to lose power, SMUD reminds. When metallic balloons touch power lines, they can cause electrical faults, which can cause power outages, equipment failures and can even cause wires to fall to the ground, and when that happens, property damage, fires and even injury or death from electrocution can result.

SMUD reminds balloon owners to keep these safety tips in mind:

Never let helium-filled balloons drift away outdoors.

Never try to retrieve balloons caught in power lines.

Never go near a downed power line or dangling wire, and keep others away as well.

Never tie metallic string or streamers to balloons.

Never bundle balloons together.

Anyone who spots downed power lines asked to call 911 or SMUD at 1-888-456-SMUD (7683).