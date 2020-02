SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A person was struck and killed by a train in the North Sacramento area early Monday morning.

Union Pacific officials say, just after 4 a.m., a westbound train struck and killed a person who was on the tracks near Roseville Road and Longview Drive.

Both the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded.

No one on board the train was hurt, Union Pacific says.

The identity of the person killed has not been released at this point.