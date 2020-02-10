Sacramento Fashion Week Casting and Sabrina Wins an AwardSabrina Silva is checking out the potential cast for Sacramento Fashion Week!!!

13 hours ago

Race to Tahoe: Hat PullWednesday is the big race to Tahoe! Tina and Ashley will go head to head in a race to the top of the mountain. One will go to Heavenly in South Lake and one will go to Squaw Valley in North Lake, but who will take which route??? We find out right now on Good Day!

14 hours ago

Oscar PartyIt's Oscar Sunday and this day wouldn't be complete without making a visit to our favorite Oscar hosts party!! Babe Poe has been hosting Academy Awards themed bashes at her community club house for 27 years and is letting Kevin Hernandez get an exclusive preview of it!

14 hours ago

Sacramento Fashion Week CastingSabrina Silva is checking out the potential cast for Sacramento Fashion Week!!!

14 hours ago

Gearing Up for Galentine's Day Pt. 2We’re learning more about some unique gifts for everyone in your life - the foodie, the beauty-obsessed, and the homebody sharing with viewers why each of these products make for a great, unique gift!

15 hours ago