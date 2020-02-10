



LOCKE (CBS13) — The historic Chinese-American community of Locke will hold its Chinese New Year event as planned, opting not to postpone or cancel the event over coronavirus fears.

“You know we are not oblivious, but we want to come out positive,” long-time Locke resident and business owner Douglas Hsiu said. “We know that we have made a prudent decision and we should not show fear.”

In recent weeks Sacramento, Elk Grove, and Stockton have all canceled or postponed their Lunar New Year events, even as San Francisco and New York City have held theirs.

Locke Foundation president Stuart Walthall says the decisions on why individual groups are choosing to alter their Chinese New Year plans are not entirely clear.

READ: China’s Coronavirus Outbreak Could Disrupt Global Shipping, Supply Chains, Experts Warn

“It’s so confusing that I can’t give you a straight answer,” Walthall said. “It is out of respect, or is it a genuine concern that someone may come and infect people with this awful virus?”

Locke is a Sacramento County community along the delta that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its deep roots in Chinese-American history.

As fears of the China-based coronavirus lead other local communities to call off their Chinese New Year traditions, Locke will not.

“We decided to proceed,” Walthall said.

Locke‘s Chinese New Year celebration is set for Saturday, February 15 at noon. They are expecting a record crowd.