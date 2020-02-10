



ORANGEVALE (CBS 13) — A woman said she took a lunch break at an Orangevale park on Monday afternoon and was the target of a disturbing encounter.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was called to Pecan Park Monday after getting multiple calls about a man harassing people and being belligerent. A spokesperson said 26-year-old Raymond Rodriguez was arrested for public intoxication.

But according to one woman, his offenses went much further. She wants to be anonymous for her safety and said Rodriguez threatened to rape her. She was playing with her German Shepard at the park when he made a beeline towards her.

She could tell he was not in his right mind.

“He blocked me from walking and grabbed my arms and said whether I said yes or no he doesn’t care. He’s going to do what he wants,” the victim said.

Thankfully help came. Her two-year-old German Shepherd Maverick barked and jumped on Rodriguez, trying to force him back. That’s when a bystander stepped in and started shouting and distracting Rodriguez so that this woman could call 911.

“I didn’t know if he had a knife or a weapon,” the victim said.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have responded to 12 calls for service at Pecan Park in about six months, which is normal for a public park. Rodriguez is known to the sheriff’s office, but this is the first time they ever had an issue like this with him.

Alex Smith, a regular at the park, said the area has problems.

“There’s a lot of shady things going on in the parking lot,” she said.

Smith heard about what happened Monday and said she wasn’t surprised.

“I would not let my kids come here by themselves, that’s for sure,” Smith said.