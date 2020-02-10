WHEATLAND (CBS13) – Northern California Backstreet Boys fans will be getting another shot to see the iconic boy band live.

The Backstreet Boys will be swinging back around to the Sacramento area for the second leg of their “DNA World Tour.”

Several new dates were announced on Monday, including one at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Aug. 16.

Tickets for the new show go sale on Valentine’s Day.

Last summer, the Backstreet Boys paid a visit to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. They even hosted an afterparty at a Midtown bar after the show.