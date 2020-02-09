LOMA RICA (CBS13) – A man is behind bars, accused of shooting a woman and a dog, and deputies say it appears to be accidental.

On Saturday at approximately 6:40 P.M. the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting of a possible accidental shooting in the 4800 block of Fruitland Road in Loma Rica. When they arrived, deputies went to the rear of the residence and reportedly found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg and a dog with a gunshot wound to the head.

The deputies made contact with the suspect, 37-year-old Scott Anderson of Loma Rica, in the driveway. When deputies tried to detain Anderson, he allegedly became combative with deputies. He was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Yuba County Jail for assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, cruelty to animals, and resisting arrest.

The female victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the dog was transported by deputies to a local veterinarian for emergency treatment. The female and the dog are both stable and recovering. The shooting remains under active and ongoing investigation.