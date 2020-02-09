



SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old Vallejo woman has been arrested on driving under the influence of drugs charges after allegedly striking an infant’s stroller in a San Rafael crosswalk and attempting to flee the scene, authorities said.

San Rafael police said Ashley Bowman was booked at the Marin County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run causing injury, child endangerment, and failing to provide insurance following a collision.

Investigators said officers were dispatched following 911 calls reporting a traffic collision involving an infant in a stroller at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and E Streets at 9:26 a.m. Friday.

