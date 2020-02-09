WOODLAND (CBS13) – Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who shot at two Woodland teens on Saturday, hitting one.

Just before 9 p.m., two male teens were getting out of a vehicle in the 300 block of Bright Day Drive when they were shot by an unknown shooter or shooters, according to a Woodland Police Department statement. One of the teens was hit by a bullet and received what are considered to be non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the UC Davis Medical Center.

The other teen was not injured.

Police are working to determine a motive for the shooting. Anybody with information about this shooting is asked to call the police tip line at 530-661-7850. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest of the suspect(s) involved.