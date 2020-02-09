



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Powerful winds wreaked havoc across northern California Sunday, knocking down trees and power lines.

Strong gusts brought down power lines Tuolumne County, the county’s fire department reported.

Whipping winds sent a fence flying into traffic on Highway 99 near Ripon.

Today’s high winds also lifted a trampoline off someone’s yard in Stockton and sent it crashing into tree branches.

In the high country, strong winds shut down several resorts in the area for the day, including Sierra at Tahoe, Kirkwood, and Northstar.

8:20AM UPDATE: Sierra is CLOSED for the day due to extremely high winds from top to bottom. Winds are forecasted to increase throughout the day. Guest safety is always our top priority and we will update snow total at the end of the day to see what today's storm will bring. pic.twitter.com/FSLyf5GDKF — Sierra-at-Tahoe (@Sierra_at_Tahoe) February 9, 2020

According to the national weather service, the wind at Alpine Meadows reached a speed of 125 miles per hour, the same speed as a category 4 hurricane.

Despite the high winds, PG&E says it will not proactively shut power off.

“PG&E will not call a Public Safety Power Shutoff during this wind event as fuel and soil moisture values remain high due to winter precipitation. PG&E has activated its local emergency centers to facilitate local response to outages.

“PG&E urges its customers to stay safe and be aware of falling limbs, flying debris, downed power lines and potentially hazardous driving conditions.”