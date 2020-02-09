STOCKTON (CBS13) – Investigators taped off a house in the 7000 block of Village Green Drive in Stockton and police grabbed as much evidence as they could to try to map out what happened and why after a woman was found murdered in the home.

While police they’re not releasing the victim’s name, neighbors know all too well who she is.

“She was one of my best friends. She was a loving caring woman, she would help you out, she would always make you laugh. She was an angel,” said Terry Woodard.

Connie Blankenship placed a candle outside the house as a small gesture for a large loss they’re all feeling.

“I hope they find the person who did this to her and throw the book at them. I’d like to see this person hung, I really would. Because she was too nice of a person to do this to,” said Blankenship.

Police say the suspect is a white or Hispanic male possibly driving a black 2003 GMC with the California license plate 7 D 1 5 2 2 4. Police warn: don’t approach the suspect, just call police immediately.