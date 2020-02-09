



Got a hankering for burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger hot spots in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

Stockton-area consumer spending at restaurants tends to rise the most in April, and second-most in February, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. Total affected businesses at Stockton-area restaurants last year rose by 7% in February over the month before, just shy of the top monthly increase of 9% in April.

1. In-n-out Burger

Photo: jessalyn p./Yelp

Topping the list is a location of the In-N-Out Burger chain. Located at 2727 W. March Lane in Brookside, the fast food spot, which offers burgers and more, is the highest-rated burger spot in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 280 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fat City Brew & BBQ

Photo: fat city brew & bbq/yelp

Next up is the University’s Fat City Brew & BBQ, situated at 1740 Pacific Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 311 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score barbecue and burgers has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Fork It

photo: fork it/yelp

The University’s Fork It, located at 2535 Pacific Ave., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot, which offers burgers and sandwiches, 4.5 stars out of 138 reviews.

4. Smitty’s Wings & Things

photo: jeanette t./yelp

Smitty’s Wings & Things, a spot to score chicken wings, pizza and burgers in Swain Oaks, is another go-to, with four stars out of 553 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5654 N. Pershing Ave. to see for yourself.

