VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Two men are behind bars in Vacaville after they were spotted using illegal drugs in the parking lot of a shopping center.

On Thursday, just after 7 p.m., police responded to reports that two men were using drugs in a car parked in a shopping center off Harbison Drive. When they arrived, police spoke to the suspects and say they found drug paraphernalia in their car.

Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Kaddu, who was on probation at the time, and 22-year-old Richard Naranjo were booked into the Solano County Jail after police searched their vehicle and allegedly found meth, heroin, and a loaded handgun.