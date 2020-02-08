STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are looking for clues surrounding a woman’s death after her body was found in a residence and circumstances appear to be suspicious, they say.

On February 7, 2020, at 6:41 pm, officers were called out to a home in the 7000 block of Village Green Drive on a report of a door left open. When officers arrived and went inside, they found a woman’s body. Detectives, technicians, and crime lab personnel analyzed clues from the residence Friday and Saturday, and say the woman died from trauma to her body.

Detectives have not released a motive for the attack; however, they learned a vehicle was stolen from the residence. It is described as a black 2003 GMC step-side truck with California license plate number 7D15224.

Anyone with information about the woman’s attacker or the location of the vehicle is asked to call the police immediately.