



Thieves targeted dozens of vehicles in Rocklin overnight, smashing windows and stealing items from inside.

On Saturday morning, Rocklin police received reports that 25 vehicles throughout the city had been targeted. All had their windows smashed and were missing items, according to Rocklin police.

Officers released a surveillance image of a dark, early 2000’s Ford Explorer that dropped off several suspects allegedly seen looking into vehicles. Anyone with information about the vehicle, the thieves, or the burglaries is asked to call the Rocklin Police Department’s non-emergency line at 916-625-5400.