FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) – A woman is accused of trying to bring meth into a jail.

Christine Valenzuela turned herself in at the San Joaquin County Jail to serve time for previous charges, and the officer was going through the booking process with her, they noticed a plastic baggie stuck to Valenzuela’s body, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. When the officer asked her about it, Valenzuela said she did not know what it was or how it became stuck to her. The bag contained 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Valenzuela now faces the felony charge of assist in bringing a controlled substance into prison or jail.

