WOODLAND (CBS13) – Officers are investigating suspects who targeted a Woodland car dealership, then led officers on a chase early Friday morning.

The incident happened at the Hoblit Dodge dealership on Main Street.

Woodland police say they got a report just after 3:30 a.m. about people running around the property.

Officers quickly got to the scene and engaged the suspects in a chase down Main Street. However, police say they had to break off the chase due to the suspect’s high speed.

Investigators will now be looking at security cameras to help try and identify the suspects.

Police note it’s unclear if any vehicles were stolen, but there is evidence that property was broken into.