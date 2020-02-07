TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies said they arrested the person who forced a Tuolumne County school to go on lockdown Wednesday after sending threatening text messages to a student.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said the arrestee is a male juvenile who is a former student of the school he threatened — Belleview Elementary School.

Deputies said they determined during Wednesday’s lockdown that the suspect was in the Santa Rosa area. The sheriff’s office said they coordinated with Santa Rosa PD to locate and arrest the suspect.

The lockdown at Belleview Elementary School was lifted when the suspect was arrested.

Details on the threats made have not yet been released.