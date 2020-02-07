STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say five people have been arrested after an attempted carjacking in Stockton on Thursday night.

The incident happened along the 300 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to the Stockton Police Department, a young woman was in her car when the suspects went up to her. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and ordered her to get out.

However, a person driving by spooked the suspects by flashing his headlights.

The suspects took off in the car they showed up in – a car that had been reported stolen the day before.

Stockton police say they were able to find the car a little while later and detained everyone inside.

A total of five people who were in the car – 20-year-old Keara Denegal, 19-year-old Adon Carson, 19-year-old Willie Roberts, 18-year-old Trevell Armstrong and 18-year-old Tomisha Allen – are now facing charges ranging from carjacking to possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy.