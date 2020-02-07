STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Investigators are releasing more information about the Thursday night incident where a security guard shot a man outside a poker room.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Empire Sportsmen’s Club near McHenry and Kiernan avenues. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, a man was reportedly chasing a security guard with a bat and was shot by the guard.

Exactly what led up to the man chasing the guard is unclear.

Deputies say the man was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are now reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses. Anyone with further information relevant to the investigation is asked to call detectives at (209) 525-7083.