SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have named a suspect in connection with the murder of Linda Garcia, who was found dead at a Sacramento hotel in 1996.

Irvin Parnell, 58, was already in custody on unrelated charges when he was booked at the Sacramento Main Jail on homicide charges related to the death of 33-year-old Garcia, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement on Friday. Garcia’s body was found at 11:59 a.m. on October 10, 1996, in her hotel room on Massie Court. Police say she died from blunt-force trauma.

After decades without a break in the case, police say cold case detectives finally discovered new information that would lead them to Parnell.

“While we cannot replace the loss that Linda Garcia’s family has felt for almost 24 years, we hope that an arrest in this case can finally bring them some closure,” Sgt Brian Kinney, Homicide Detective Sergeant, said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.