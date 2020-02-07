PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — An elderly woman is dead and two others are with major injuries after a head-on crash near Placerville on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said the crash happened Thursday evening at 6:20 along Highway 50 just west Fresh Pond.

Jean Macke, 89, of Fair Oaks, was driving a 2014 Ford Escape eastbound at a speed of around 65 miles per hour when she crossed into the westbound lanes as she approached a curve in the road, CHP said. Silun Xie and Xumin Yang were both in a 2013 Toyota Sienna traveling in the westbound lanes when the front end of their vehicle collided with head-on with Macke.

Authorities said Macke died from her injuries later on at Marshall Hospital. Xie and Yang both suffered major injuries.

CHP said it is still undetermined if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

No further information has been released.