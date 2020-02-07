



MODESTO (CBS13) — Several hundred people with disabilities lived like rock stars Friday night at the Shelter Cove Community Church.

“This is incredible, I always go every year. There’s limousines, there’s a lot of activity around here,” Buffy Smith said.

It’s part of a special prom “Night to Shine” which is held at over 700 churches around the world, put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation. This was the sixth year that people with special needs ages 14 and up got to celebrate around the world.

Night To Shine is meant to be an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs. But beyond all the dancing, karaoke and partying till you drop, friends and family members hope all of us will see those living with disabilities through a new view, realizing we’re all the same.

“I love working with people like this, they have the biggest hearts and they’re special people,” says Andy Barajas, a volunteer at the event.

Approximately 1,000 volunteers worked to make the Modesto event happen.

The Tim Tebow Foundation said approximately 115,000 guests and 215,000 volunteers came together for the event.