TRACY (CBS13) – A person on the run for more than 20 years after the killing of a man at a Tracy dairy farm has been arrested.

The FBI says Moises Galvan Gonzalez was arrested in Merced County on Thursday.

Gonzalez’ brother is accused of shooting a man at point-blank range with a 20-gauge shotgun a Tracy dairy farm in June of 1998. Gonzalez had driven up with his brother and told the victim’s friends to stay out of the way, the FBI says.

The brothers then took off, with Gonzalez being on the run ever since.

On Thursday, Gonzalez was arrested at a Merced County home in Delhi without incident.

The FBI notes that Gonzalez is a Mexican national and undocumented immigrant to the US.