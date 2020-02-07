Solano Transportation Authority
http://www.sta.ca.gov
707-424-6075
Solano Mobility Call Center
http://www.solanomobility.org
800-535-6883
Sampson McCormick
Tonight (Fri. February 7)
9pm (Doors Open 8:30pm)
Sacramento Comedy Spot
1050 20th St #130
Sacramento
Tickets $12 and available at: http://www.saccomedyspot.com
916-444-3137
Connect with Sampson on Social Media:
IG: sampsonmccormick
Twitter: @OfficialSampson
Disney on Ice
Dates – Stockton through Sunday, Feb 9 and Golden 1 Center Feb 13-17th (through Presidents weekend)
To discover more about Disney On Ice, visit http://www.DisneyOnIce.com
or follow us on these social media platforms:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIce
Twitter: @DisneyOnIce #DisneyOnIce #MickeysSearchParty
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce
The Haute Bar
http://thehautebar.com/
SKATE-A-THON 2020
Iceland Ice Skating Rink
1430 Del Paso Boulevard
Sacramento
916-925-3121
Milk Money
https://www.milkmoneymidtown.com/
HALLE BERRY’S 3-MINUTE ISOMETRIC AB WORKOUT
1. HOLLOW BODY HOLD: 30 SECONDS
2. V SIT: 30 SECONDS
3. V SIT REACH THROUGH: 30 SECONDS
4. BEAR HOLD: 30 SECONDS
5. PLANK WITH OPPOSITE KNEE TO ELBOW: 30 SECONDS EACH SIDE
6. SUPERMAN: HOLD FOR 30 SECONDS
7. BIRD DOG: HOLD FOR 30 SECONDS ON EACH SIDE
Fire Boot Drive
February 6 – February 9
Sunrise Mall
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
“Bent to the Task: The Industrial Art of Ray Carrington”
California State Railroad Museum
125 I St, Sacramento, CA 95814
For the Love of Art Sale” extended through Valentine’s Day.
Jackets are just $100 now through February 14th.
Instagram @crystianacreates