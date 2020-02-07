



— Authorities are searching for a suspect who burglarized an El Dorado Hills restaurant on Wednesday.

Surveillance footage at Taqueria El Dorado on Park Drive captured the suspect breaking into the restaurant and then a back-office inside of the business.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying the individual, who they say is believed to be involved in other recent business burglaries.

The sheriff’s office says the only information they have on the suspect’s vehicle is that they believe it is a sedan.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Detective Morton at 530-642-4722.

A similar incident happened at the same location in early-January when two suspects — a man and a woman — broke into the same restaurant and left in a white Jeep, authorities said.

READ: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Looking To Identify Burglary Suspects

No arrest was made in the January incident.

It is unclear if the two incidents are connected at this time.