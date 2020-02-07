DAVIS (CBS13) — Authorities said a 19-year-old man has died after an accidental shooting in Davis on Thursday.

The Davis Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting victim at around 3:30 p.m. along 8th Street near Mesquite Drive.

The victim, identified by the Yolo County Coroner as Davis resident Jerred Vargas, 19, was located shot in his apartment.

Police confirmed to CBS13 Friday morning that Vargas died from his injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. CBS13 will provide updates on this throughout the day.