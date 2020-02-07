TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) – Another government-charted evacuation flight from the coronavirus outbreak zone in China has touched down at Travis Air Force Base early Friday morning.

It landed just before 3 a.m. The department of defense says the plane is just here to re-fuel.

The plane will then continue on to an air force base in Nebraska where the evacuees will be quarantined for up to two weeks.

Friday morning’s landing comes after more than 170 people from china were flown into Travis AFB earlier this week.

They are currently under a two-week quarantine at a hotel on the base.