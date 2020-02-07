AUBURN (CBS13) — Placer County deputies said a robbery suspect is still at large after stealing thousands of prescription pills from a Walgreens Pharmacy in Auburn.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the robbery happened last week at the Walgreens on New Airport Road. A suspect entered the pharmacy as it was preparing to close and jumped over the counter threatening employees and alluding to having a gun.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect in the act.

Authorities said the suspect — described as a skinny African American man in his late teens or early 20s — grabbed one of the pharmacist’s arms and told them “to take him to the safe that had ‘Oxy’ in it,” the sheriff’s office said.

The victim opened the safe and the suspect took several bottles of prescription narcotics, deputies said, with each bottle containing 500 pills.

The suspect left the store and was seen wearing a green puffy jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, white latex gloves and had Apple Air Pods in his ears.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 530-889-7830.