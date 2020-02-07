ANGELS CAMP (CBS13) — Police arrested a woman accused of breaking into an Angel’s Camp high school and burglarizing several students’ lockers.

The Angels Camp Police Department said Bret Harte High School reported the incident on Jan. 18.

Police said they reviewed the school’s surveillance footage from the night before (Jan. 17), which captured Angels Camp resident Brook Hines, 21, hopping a school fence and stealing numerous items from student lockers.

Authorities served a search warrant on Feb. 6 at Hines’ residence located in the 300 block of South Main Street in Angels Camp. Officers recovered the items stolen from the lockers and also located items reported stolen from other unrelated cases. Angels Camp PD said those other victims are being notified.

Hines was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.